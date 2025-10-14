AN unforgettable evening of mystery and entertainment with a mind reading spectacular is to be offered by Callington Community Theatre Group on Saturday, November 8.
The event will feature Jack Lovegrove, the acclaimed mind reader who tours nationally with his show ‘Can I Actually Read Your Mind?’.
Known for his astonishing abilities, Jack promises an evening of amazement.
This is an around-the-table show, giving attendees a personal and immersive experience, but seating is limited. Doors open at 7.30pm, with the performance running until 9pm. Tickets are priced at £10 each.
All proceeds will support the Callington Community Theatre Group, helping them continue to bring arts and performance to the local area.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.