THE Camp Theatre Company will be presenting The Dresser at various Cornish venues later this month.
Both funny and poignant, Ronald Harwood’s highly acclaimed play perfectly captures not only the equivocal relationship between star and dresser but also the backstage world, a tatty Camelot worshipping a prop Holy Grail.
It’s January 1942 and Great Britain is struggling to repel the ariel onslaught as the Luftwaffe batters the country with wave after wave of bombing missions.
Yet, somewhere in an English provincial town, there is a determination to boost public morale with defiant performances of Shakespeare’s classic plays.
Sir, the last of the great but dying breed of English actor-managers, is in a very bad way tonight. As his dresser, Norman, tries valiantly to prepare him to go on stage as King Lear, but Sir is having great difficulty remembering who and where he is, let alone Lear's lines.
As the bombs begin to fall can Sir summon the strength for one last great performance?
In the year that celebrates the 80th anniversary of VE Day, what better time is there for a revival of this classic play.
The Dresser schedule - all shows start at 7.30pm:
- Friday, October 24 and Saturday, October 25 - The Parish Hall, Menheniot
- Friday, October 31 - The Peace Memorial Hall, St Mabyn
- Saturday, November 1 - St Austell Arts Theatre
- Friday, November 7 - Downderry and Seaton Village Hall
- Friday, November 14 - The Studio, Sterts Arts and Environment Centre, Liskeard
- Saturday, November 15 - Maker with Rame Community Hall, Kingsand
The Camp Theatre Company is a not for profit community theatre company that celebrated its 14th anniversary in 2025. The company has built up a loyal following and has been touring the South West regularly since 2011. It has raised more than £75,000 for a wide range of international, national and local charities.
