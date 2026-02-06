ORGANISERS of the Black Prince Flower Boat Festival are pulling out all the stops this year as the much-loved South East Cornwall tradition celebrates 40 years since its revival.
The annual May Day spectacular, which brings together the coastal communities of Millbrook, Kingsand and Cawsand, returns on Monday, May 4.
To mark the milestone anniversary, organisers are appealing to former May Kings and Queens to come forward and take part in this year’s parade. They are also keen to hear from local residents turning 40 in 2026, as well as anyone who may have photographs or memorabilia from past festivals.
Chair of the organising committee Carly-Ann Rose said the anniversary was the perfect opportunity to reconnect with the festival’s rich recent history.
“We would love to welcome previous May Kings and Queens back to be part of the celebrations,” she said. “If you’ve been involved over the years, or have photos tucked away at home, we’d be thrilled to hear from you.”
The Black Prince Flower Boat Festival has its roots in the 19th century, before being revived in 1986, and remains one of the most distinctive events on the local calendar. Central to the celebrations is the wooden Black Prince model boat, traditionally carried aloft through the villages by sailors from HMS Raleigh.
The procession gets underway in Millbrook at 10am, before moving on to Kingsand and Cawsand later in the day, accompanied by May Kings and Queens, musicians, dancers and town criers. Festivities also include Maypole dancing and village fetes in Millbrook and Kingsand.
The day concludes with the dramatic launch of the Black Prince boat from Cawsand beach, echoing the festival’s origins as a test for apprentice boat builders – where a successful launch once meant passing their training.
Anyone wishing to get involved can contact organisers via [email protected] or through the festival’s Facebook page.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.