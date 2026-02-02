GARY COOPER, 37, of Halimote Road, St Dennis was sent to prison for 28 days for contempt of court after he told magistrates to ‘f*** off’. The reason for custody was magistrates were sure his behaviour was contemptuous as he had deliberately and wilfully insulted the court and the probation officer and had refused to apologise and continued to be abusive. Cooper was in court to face a charge of driving whilst disqualified in Truro on 10 December – an offence he pleaded guilty to. He was banned from driving for 58 months plus a 14-week extension and sent to prison for 18 weeks for this offence because it was committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence. He has to pay £85 costs.