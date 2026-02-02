SWORE AT MAGISTRATES
GARY COOPER, 37, of Halimote Road, St Dennis was sent to prison for 28 days for contempt of court after he told magistrates to ‘f*** off’. The reason for custody was magistrates were sure his behaviour was contemptuous as he had deliberately and wilfully insulted the court and the probation officer and had refused to apologise and continued to be abusive. Cooper was in court to face a charge of driving whilst disqualified in Truro on 10 December – an offence he pleaded guilty to. He was banned from driving for 58 months plus a 14-week extension and sent to prison for 18 weeks for this offence because it was committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence. He has to pay £85 costs.
FRAUD
STUART DILLOWAY, 35, of Cleers Crescent, Whitemoor, Nanpean pleaded guilty to, between March and August 2024 at St Columb Major, providing bank details to customers and members of Retallick Resort and Spa intending to gain £14,152 for himself. He will be sentenced on 1 May.
PAUL WEST, 52, of Burdenwell Manor, Week St Mary pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation between August and October 2024 at Bude when he misrepresented the circumstances of the sale of a caravan, including the buyer’s identity, and failed to pass on the proceeds of sale intending to make a gain of £12,000. He was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for two years and has to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
SEX OFFENCES
SCOTT MACFARLANE, 51, of the Travelodge in Roche has been sent to Truro Crown Court in custody charged with raping a woman at Newquay. His case was listed for 24 February.
YORDAN STANCHEV, 26, of NFA, Launceston has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with sexually assaulting a woman at Hurdon Road, Launceston on 25 January. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 24 February.
AGGRAVATED VEHICLE TAKING
AMBER WILSON, 26, of Treheath Road, Dobwalls has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with aggravated vehicle taking, namely a VW Scirocco from Liskeard, driving whilst disqualified and dangerous driving at Clapper Bridge, Pillaton on 22 January. She is alleged to have been driving dangerously on narrow roads, failing to stop for police, intentionally colliding with a police car and hitting a police officer who was approaching on foot. She is also charged with assaulting a police officer outside Rose Cottage at Clapper Bridge. She was remanded in custody and her case listed for 24 February.
COERCIVE BEHAVIOUR
JAKE BRADY, 26, of Quintrell Road, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with engaging in coercive behaviour between June 2024 and October 2025 and strangling a woman on 4 July and between 20 September and 6 October. His case was listed for 24 April. Because he had breached his bail he was remanded in custody.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RICKY PRENTICE of NFA was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 27 January not to threaten or contact a woman or go to Hillgrove Road, Newquay.
ASSAULT
JASON HOLLAND, 43, of Moorland Close, Pendeen has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at Veronica Court, Newquay on 19 January. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 24 February.
RYAN WALSH, 34, of Hive Court, White Cross pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and dangerous driving at Edgcumbe Avenue, Newquay on 14 December and assaulting a police officer at Alldritt Close, Newquay the same day. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a fence at Henwood Crescent, Newquay on 15 December and has to pay £200 compensation. He was made subject to a community order and must abstain from consuming alcohol for 120 days from 27 January. He was banned from driving for 12 months and must take an extended test to get his licence back.
JANE WEBB, 54, of Carnon Crescent, Carnon Downs pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman on Cliff Road, Newquay on 30 September. She will stand trial on 17 June and was released on conditional bail not to enter Aldi on Cliff Road, Newquay.
MARGARET PARSONS, 60, of Gwindra Road, St Stephen pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Newquay and using threatening behaviour towards a man in St Stephen on 11 January. She will be sentenced on 1 May and was released on conditional bail not to enter an address in Gwindra Road including the curtilage of the rear garden or contact a man and a woman.
SEBASTIAN MEJKA, 35, of Bodmin Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers at Trevithick Road, St Austell on 14 January. He will be sentenced on 24 April.
HARRY GREER, 25, of NFA, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and damaging property in her home at St Austell on 9 November. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 17 February.
STEWART BROOME, 37, of Freshstart, Truro Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Bodwannick View, Bodmin on 24 January. He will be sentenced on 7 April.
STEPHANIE OATES, 36, of Roskear Road, Camborne pleaded guilty to strangling and assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm and criminal damage to glasses belonging to another woman at St Neot in August 2024. She was committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 27 February.
BENJAMIN PARKIN, 28, of St Michaels Green, Normanton pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Liskeard on Christmas Day. He was ordered to pay the officer £200 compensation and fined £200.
JOE KELLY, 38, of Sydney Road, Torpoint pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man at Torpoint on 25 July. He will stand trial on 1 July.
JAMIE NOONE, 23, of Coombe Close, Bude pleaded guilty to assaulting a man, a woman and a police officer at the Crooklets Inn at Crooklets, Flexbury on 4 July and to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour at the pub. He will be sentenced on 24 April and was released on conditional bail not to go to the Crooklets Inn or contact three people involved in the case.
GARI EMM, 39, of Derril, Pyworthy, pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer at Bude on 26 July and sending an offensive/indecent/menacing message through a public communications network at Bude on 2 and 20 June. He will stand trial at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 22 June.
BURGLARY
JASMINE DOUGHTY, 26, who is living at a rehabilitation centre in Truro, pleaded guilty to entering a house as a trespasser at The Cross, St Newlyn East in July 2024 and stealing milk and other goods worth £19.06 and entering as a trespasser a home at Rawley Lane, Newquay in August 2024 and stealing a handbag and jewellery. She will be sentenced on 7 April with other matters which are in the Crown Court.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
ALLEN LIBBY, 53, of Berrycoombe Hill, Bodmin pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour on a train from Plymouth to London and to possessing cannabis and diazepam at Reading train station in September 2024. He was fined £80 and has to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
BURGLARY
MATTHEW VINCENT, 46, of NFA, Camelford has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with entering Juliots Well Holiday Park in Camelford in July 2024 and stealing property. His case was listed for 27 February.
THEFT
STEPHEN HESTER, 41, of NFA, Saltash pleaded guilty to stealing a power bank, candles and plug-in air fresheners worth £84.29 from Home Bargains in Saltash and steaks worth £55 from Food Warehouse in Saltash on 13 September, multiple sets of Lego worth £587.45 from B&M in Callington on 7 October, multiple scouring brushes from Home Bargains in Saltash on 22 October and hair care products worth £84.29 from the same shop on 25 November. He is currently living in Bristol and was released on conditional bail not to enter Cornwall and will be sentenced at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 17 March.
A NUISANCE
MARK TWEEN, 39, of Chapel Row, Henwood pleaded guilty to, at Liskeard on 24 January, persistently making use of public communications to cause annoyance and needless anxiety to another. He will be sentenced on 26 February at Truro Crown Court because he was in breach of a Crown Court suspended sentence. He was released on conditional bail to live and sleep at Chapel Row and not to contact the 999 services unless there is a genuine emergency.
DRUG OFFENCE
TY ANDREWS, 29, of Pollawyn Road, Quintrell Downs pleaded guilty to possessing 0.39 grams of ketamine and obstructing police at Exeter St Davids train station on 19 November. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
BREACH OF ORDER
ANYA CURTIS, 35, of NFA, Par pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order by going to Farmfoods in St Austell on 25 November. She was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
DANGEROUS DRIVING
BENJAMIN LORD, 37, of Bospolvans Road, St Columb Major has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with driving dangerously on the A30 at Launceston on 13 September. His case was listed for 27 February.
FAIL TO STOP
SAMUEL CLEMENS, 29, of Clifden Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to failing to stop his vehicle for police and driving without a licence or insurance on Pentewan Road, St Austell on 25 June. He was banned from driving for six months under a points disqualification, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRIVE WHILST DISQUALIFIED
MATTHEW MILLER, 34, of China Court, Duporth pleaded guilty to driving on the A390 at Tresillian while disqualified on 1 November. He was ordered to do 80 hours unpaid work, banned from driving for 27 months and 16 days and ordered to pay £85 costs.
JONATHAN WALSH, 39, of Penrhyn Lodge, Stratton has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with dangerous driving on Stratton Road, Bencoolen Road, The Strand, Summerleaze Crescent, Belle View, Queen Street and the service lane to the rear of Queen Street in Bude on 16 November. He has pleaded not guilty to driving whilst disqualified and with no insurance. His case was listed for 27 February.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
STUART MURRAY, 47, of Clevedon Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath to police at Newquay on 8 January when he was being investigated for an offence. He was banned from driving for 17 months which will be reduced by 17 weeks if he completes a course, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 surcharge and £85 costs.
MICHAEL LYNCH, 42, of Gnomeworld, Indian Queens pleaded guilty to failing to provide police with a specimen of breath when being investigated for a traffic offence on 18 October. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £461 and was ordered to have six months treatment for his mental health and pay £85 costs.
KERRY NEIL MORRICE, 60, of Minorca Lane, Bugle pleaded guilty to driving on Daniels Lane, St Austell on 29 December with 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 12 months which will be reduced by three months if he completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
ELISHA HART, 29, of NFA, St Austell pleaded guilty to taking a car without the owner’s consent, driving without a licence and failing to provide police with a specimen of breath for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence on 6 November. She was banned from driving for 36 months and was ordered to have treatment for her alcohol use and has to pay £85 costs.
CLAIRE BENNETT, 50, of Gwithian Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Gwithian Road on 2 January with 99 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 26 February.
THOMAS CARHART, 20, of Boxwell Park, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on Dennison Road, Bodmin on 29 September with 113 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. He was banned from driving for a year, fined £450 and ordered to pay a £180 surcharge and £85 costs.
TYLER MITCHELL, 25, of Longfair Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on Dennison Road, Bodmin in September 2024 whilst disqualified and with 15 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten and 3.4 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He will be sentenced on 11 March.
BRADLEY COLE, 22, of Forresters House, St Cleer pleaded guilty to driving a Transit van on McDonalds car park at Saltash on 3 January with 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 17 months which will be reduced by 17 weeks if he completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
JAY BOYLE, 31, of Trelawney Rise, Torpoint pleaded guilty to driving a Transit van on Trelawney Rise on 15 June with 71 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. Magistrates accepted his mitigation that he drove a very short distance to move the van from blocking the road and there was virtually no likelihood of him coming into contact with other road users given the hour and the location which amounted to a special reason not to give him a driving ban. He was fined £553 and ordered to pay a £221 surcharge and £85 costs.
CULLAN ROGERS, 22, of Roydon Lane, St Stephens pleaded guilty to driving at Launceston Retail Park on 1 August with 57 micrograms of MDMA (ecstasy) per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten, 3.5 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and 200 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 surcharge and £85 costs.
LAUREN ADDISON, 27, of Stapleton Road, Bude pleaded guilty to driving on Lansdowne Road, Bude on 24 May with 181 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 and five micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. She was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £480 and ordered to pay a £192 surcharge and £85 costs.
LEAH WINSER, 30, has been banned from driving for 18 months after being convicted of driving on 6 July with 739 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50, 80 micrograms of ketamine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 20 and 2.5 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. She was fined £200 and has to pay a £80 surcharge and £85 costs.
STEEVI THOMAS, 31, of Treclago View, Camelford pleaded guilty to driving on Lostwithiel Road, Bodmin on 13 January with 68 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 18 months which will be reduced by 18 weeks if she completes a course, fined £369 and ordered to pay a £148 surcharge and £85 costs.
FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION
DAVID TUCKER, 47, of Long Field Road, Launceston was found guilty in his absence of failing to tell police who was driving a BMW who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He will be sentenced on 30 March when magistrates will consider if there are mitigating circumstances not to order disqualification.
CLOSURE ORDER
FLAT 3, THE OLD POLICE STATION, East Street, Newquay including all communal areas was made subject to a three-month closure order on 26 January under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.
PLANNING OFFENCE
ALAN BOTTRELL, 49, of Tremodrett Road, Roche was found guilty in his absence of, between June 2024 and May 2025, being the owner of land at Wheal Rumfrey, Telephone Lane, Stenalees being in breach of an enforcement order issued in June 2022 by Cornwall Council to remove caravans from the land and all services connected to them as well as all materials resulting from the residential use including generators, sheds and patio furniture and to cease using the land to store motor vehicles and other non-agricultural paraphernalia. He was fined £942 and ordered to pay a £377 surcharge and £3875 costs.
DEATH SENTENCE
MARK COON, 35, of Carclaze Road, St Austell and CORINNA MCNULTY, 41, of The Copse, St Austell will have to appeal to the court to prevent their XL Bully ‘Kilo’ from being destroyed. Magistrates have authorised Devon and Cornwall Police to appoint a vet to undertake Kilo’s destruction but have given his owners 21 days from 27 January to appeal their decision.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.