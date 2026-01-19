ASHLEY RESCORLA, 39, of Manley Close, Liskeard has been sent for trial at Truro Crown Court charged with, at Padstow on 25 April, intended to pervert the course of justice by obstructing enforcement officers by making verbal and physical threats towards them preventing their search and inspection of a fishing vessel and the inspection of the catch on board. He is also charged with, being the master of the registered fishing vessel Amber Mabel PW21, failing to complete and record a landing declaration specifying the quantities of each species landed on 25 April and send it by electronic means to the authorities which is required by the Fisheries Act 1981 and failing to comply with a direction made by an Inshore Fisheries and Conservation officer. His case was listed for 13 February.