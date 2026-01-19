DEATH BY DANGEROUS DRIVING
JAMIE HAWKEN, 30, of Carnegga Cottage, St Dennis pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to causing the death of Tracy Godfrey by dangerous driving on the B327 at St Austell on 13 October 2023. He was sent to prison for ten years eight months, was disqualified from driving for ten years and must pass an extended test to get his licence back.
SKATE PARK ATTACK
THE VICTIM of a vicious attack at the skate park at Trenance Leisure Park in Newquay has been awarded £10,000 compensation. A 13-year old boy from Newquay, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on a boy on 29 January 2025. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 5 July 2026 and was given a 12-month referral order to the Youth Offender Panel with a parent obliged to attend meetings. A parent has to pay the compensation in £100 monthly instalments.
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
CONNOR VICARY, 24, of Manson Place, St Dennis pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to injuriously imprisoning a woman, detaining her against her will, assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm, false imprisonment, strangling and assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm on a second occasion as well as sexually assaulting her. He was remanded in custody and his trial fixed for 1 June.
SEX OFFENCES
KEVIN ESSERY, 64, of Carnsmerry, Bugle pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a girl aged under 16 when he discussed female genitalia in a sexual manner and guilty to distributing an indecent photograph of a child between December 2023 and August 2024 and making indecent images of a child last March including the most serious category A. He was given a one-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and must do 200 hours unpaid work. He was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order which limits his contact with any child aged under 16 and his use of the internet and must register with the police for ten years.
NATHANIEL SMITH, 40, of Borlase Crescent, St Austell pleaded guilty to making indecent photographs of a child in 2023. His case was adjourned until 27 March for reports and he is required to register with the police in the meantime.
MARK OVERSBY, 35, of NFA, St Austell pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to raping a woman in Wadebridge in November 2024. He was remanded in custody and his trial fixed for 27 May.
BRADLEY FITZPATRICK, 21, of Kinsman Estate, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with raping and sexually assaulting a woman and causing her to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity when he did not reasonably believe she was consenting at Bodmin in 2022. His case is listed for 6 February.
SIMON HAND, 41, of West Downs Court, Downs Road, Looe was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of, between April 2022 and May 2024 at Looe, publishing an obscene article namely a WhatsApp conversation. He will be sentenced on 19 February.
REGINALD DIXON, 62, of Pine Tree Avenue, Canterbury has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with raping a girl aged under 16 at Torpoint between 1988 and 1991.
RICHARD MILNE, 22, of Trecarrell, Launceston was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of attempting to rape and sexually assaulting a woman at Launceston on New Year’s Day in 2022.
REECE WEBBER, 23, of The Pods, Oak Way, Truro was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of raping a woman at Launceston in 2019. He will be sentenced on 20 February.
MALCOLM PRIDEAUX, 62, of Prince Parc, Bodmin pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to sexually assaulting a woman at Eastbourne Road, St Austell in November 2024. His trial will be held on 23 September and he was released on conditional bail not to enter an address in Eastbourne Road or contact his alleged victim.
PERVERT THE COURSE OF JUSTICE
SUSAN DIXON, 73, of Pine Tree Avenue, Canterbury has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with intending to pervert the course of justice when, between October and November 1992 at Torpoint, she is said to have instructed a woman to lie to police during an official victim interview preventing a more serious course of justice. Her case is listed for 13 February.
ASHLEY RESCORLA, 39, of Manley Close, Liskeard has been sent for trial at Truro Crown Court charged with, at Padstow on 25 April, intended to pervert the course of justice by obstructing enforcement officers by making verbal and physical threats towards them preventing their search and inspection of a fishing vessel and the inspection of the catch on board. He is also charged with, being the master of the registered fishing vessel Amber Mabel PW21, failing to complete and record a landing declaration specifying the quantities of each species landed on 25 April and send it by electronic means to the authorities which is required by the Fisheries Act 1981 and failing to comply with a direction made by an Inshore Fisheries and Conservation officer. His case was listed for 13 February.
ARSON
MARINA WILDISH, 45, of NFA, St Austell pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered at College Green, St Austell in November 2024. Her trial was fixed for 15 May and she was remanded in custody.
ROBBERY
ANDREW PAULL, 48, of NFA, St Austell pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to robbing a man of £30 cash at Park House, Bridge Road, St Austell on 15 November. He was remanded in custody and his trial fixed for 24 April.
SHAY ILES, 19, of Moorland View, Saltash has been sent to Truro Crown Court in custody facing eight charges. They include robbing a man of £250 cash at Sainsbury’s in Bodmin on 30 December, burglary at a flat in Fore Street, Bodmin on 8 January when he is alleged to have stolen a bank card and £20 cash, possessing 0.02g of heroin and breaching a community protection order on a number of occasions by going to An Gof Gardens, Hillside Park and an address in Fore Street, Bodmin. His case was listed for 10 February.
CHAZ BAKER, 35, of Ivy Cottages, Kilkhampton pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to robbing a man of money at Bude in July 2024. He will stand trial on 7 October and was remanded on conditional bail with a 7pm to 7am curfew.
BURGLARY
BARBARA HUNT, 36, of Church Lane, Padstow pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to burgling a property in Pool Street, Bodmin on 12 November and stealing a bank card and burgling a property in Rhind Street, Bodmin on 7 December when she is alleged to have subjected the occupant to violence and stolen cat food. She was remanded in custody until 8 May.
ASSAULT
SAMUEL JONES, 38, of Oxley Vale, Newquay pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman in Newquay on 1 June. He will stand trial on 20 May and was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim.
MATTHEW SANDRY, 34, of Well Way, Newquay changed his plea to guilty on charges of assaulting a woman and damaging property at a house in Trenance Road, Newquay in December 2024. He was made subject to a community order and has to do 180 hours unpaid work.
LUKE LAWRY, 32, of Newberry Lane, Goonhavern has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm and strangling her at St Columb on 11 February. His case is listed for 6 February and he was released on conditional bail not to go to an address in the Higher Bospolvons area of St Columb or contact his alleged victim.
LIAM MILLS, 25, of Brookside, Chacewater pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at St Stephen, St Austell on 3 December. He was fined £120 and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or go to Brannel Green, St Stephen until 8 January 2028.
GERALD VENNER, 39, of Albert Road, St Austell pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at Colenso Place, St Austell in November and December 2024. His trial was fixed for 8 October and he was released on conditional bail not to go to Colenso Place or contact his alleged victim and he must live and sleep at his address in Albert Road.
SCOTT QUIGLEY, 34, of Bridge Street, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a man in St Austell on 19 May occasioning him actual bodily harm. His case was listed for 13 February.
KIERAN MCKEOWAN, 27, of Kinsman Estate, Bodmin had a warrant issued for his arrest when he failed to turn up to Truro Crown Court to answer charges of threatening to kill, strangling and assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm and engaging in coercive behaviour by repeatedly assaulting her, threatening her with knives and isolating her at Bodmin between 2023 and 2024.
PETER LONG, 46, of Margaret Crescent, Bodmin pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at Lamorrick Drive, Bodmin and to driving on Lamorrick Drive on 6 September without due care and attention. He will be sentenced on 27 March and was released on conditional bail not to go to Lamorrick Drive or contact his victim.
STACEY EARLY, 43, of Hope Street, Wadebridge pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Bodmin on 7 April. She was made subject to a community order to have treatment for her mental health and was ordered to pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.
LEWIS MAPSTONE, 34, of NFA, Bodmin has been sent to prison for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Saltash on 18 October occasioning him actual bodily harm. A charge of interfering with a vehicle was discontinued.
MICHAEL GEORGE, 59, of NFA, Liskeard was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of assaulting a man in Looe on 7 August but guilty of dangerous driving on Tencreek Caravan Park in Looe the same day and possessing 4.568 grams of cannabis at Stock Lane, Liskeard. He was also charged with refusing to provide police with a specimen of blood for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence. He was remanded in custody until his next hearing on 30 March.
REBECCA BOOTH, 35, of Melbourne Road, Liskeard pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at St Austell on 15 June. She was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and must abstain from alcohol until 15 May. She has to pay her victim £300 compensation and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact her until 15 January 2028.
DAVID SNOWDON, 51, of Serendipity, Bridgerule, Holsworthy changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on a charge of assaulting a woman at Launceston in December 2022 occasioning her actual bodily harm. He was made subject to a community order and put on a three-month curfew to remain at his home between 9pm and 6am daily until 15 April. He was also made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 15 January 2031.
LEWIS MAPSTONE, 34, of Garth Pennfenten, Newquay pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Pool on 27 March. He was sent to prison for 18 weeks for the unprovoked attack of a brutal sustained nature when he jumped off a bus and left his victim with injuries needing surgery – he has to pay his victim £250 compensation and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact him until 5 July 2027. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest at Washaway, Bodmin and possessing 0.4 grams of cannabis on 15 October. He admitted breaching a community order given for shoplifting offences in Liskeard, Wadebridge, Camborne and St Austell when he failed to turn up for unpaid work and to failing to answer court bail.
MAX BURROUGH, 26, of Pargolla Road, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman in Saltash on 29 December occasioning her actual bodily harm. His case was listed for 6 February and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Saltash or contact his alleged victim.
RYAN WALSH, 34, of Trethiggey Crescent, Quintrell Downs pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at Edgcumbe Avenue, Newquay, assaulting a police officer at Alldritt Close, Newquay and dangerous driving on Edgcumbe Avenue, Newquay on 14 December. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 27 January.
TRACEY FALVEY, 58, of Polgrean Place, St Blazey was found guilty of assaulting a police officer in St Blazey on Christmas Eve and of assaulting a woman at Polgrean Place on Christmas Day. She will be sentenced on 17 February.
ETHAN CAMPBELL, 30, of Wallace Road, Bodmin has been sent to prison for two years after he pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a man at Bodmin in May 2023 occasioning him actual bodily harm. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact, intimidate or approach his victim or be within 20 metres of him until 2 January 2033.
GARY BALL, 60, of The Friaries, Bodmin pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to strangling and assaulting a woman at Mount Folly, Bodmin on 7 November occasioning her actual bodily harm; not guilty to assaulting and strangling her in Plymouth on 8 June and not guilty to strangling her at Bodmin on 15 June. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 24 April.
PHILIP JACKSON, 39, of North Hill, Launceston was found guilty in his absence of assaulting a man at Launceston in November 2024 – he had denied the offence. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
STALKING
AARON YEO, 36, of Edgcumbe Green, St Austell pleaded not guilty to stalking a woman between February and June 2025. He is alleged to have recorded her without her knowledge, messaged her colleagues and family accusing her of having an affair, attempted to access her laptop and loitered outside a place where he knew she was. The case was adjourned until 6 May for a trial.
NATHAN REED, 31, of Great Charles Close, St Stephen pleaded guilty to stalking a woman in Saltash between 31 May and 16 June. He contacted his victim several times, left her flowers, went to her home, contacted her mother and left unwanted voicemails and an email. He was fined £1998 and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or go to an address in Lower Burraton until 8 January 2028.
HARASSMENT
SCOTT MACFARLANE, 51, of the Travelodge in Roche changed his plea to guilty on a charge of harassing a woman at Newquay between 4 September and 1 October by making unwanted contact with her by leaving voice messages. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 3 February.
ALAN WHITTON, 50, of HMP Exeter pleaded guilty to harassing a woman at Callington between 6 October and 5 November. He entered her home without permission, contacted her at work and called her numerous times. He was made subject to a community order to have treatment for his alcohol use, fined £200 and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or enter a specified area.
JOSEPH TUCKER, 45, of NFA, has been fined £200 and has to pay a £80 surcharge for breaching a restraining order on 3 January by attending an address at Tamarisk Lane, Newquay.
SIMON THOMPSON, 61, of Ranelagh Road, St Austell who was convicted of breaching a restraining order last February by speaking to a woman he was prohibited from contacting and, between 7 and 10 November, sending her unwanted online bank transfers has been sent to prison for 45 weeks and fined £200. The custodial sentence was imposed because of his deliberate and persistent breach of the order. Magistrates noted the victim is fearful and wants to be left alone and move on but it was clear the defendant had not and the offences were committed when he was on a community order.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
PETER GOODENOUGH, 45, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 4 January not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Paull Road, Bodmin.
AARON COTON, 32, of Higher Road, Pensilva was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 2 January not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Liskeard.
JOSHUA COOPER, 33, of Moorland Road, Launceston admitted breaching a domestic violence protection notice on 5 January when he contacted a woman he was banned from contacting. He was sent to prison for 30 days because of his flagrant disregard for court orders and fined £50. He had been given a clear warning but within 24 hours he blatantly breached the court order.
JASON STEWART, 38, of Agnes Close, Bude was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 4 January not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Woodfield Road, Bude.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
DARREN BROWN, 56, of Parka Road, St Columb Road pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour on Victoria Square, Truro on 10 December. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £26 surcharge and £85 costs.
THEFT
ANDREW PAGE, 63, of Trekenning Road, St Columb has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up to Truro Crown Court to face a charge of theft.
YVETTE STEATHAM, 59, of Trezaise Road, Roche pleaded not guilty to stealing £1000 from JD Wetherspoon in March 2023. She was sent to Truro Crown Court for a trial on 1 June.
KYLE LAWRENCE, 46, of Treleven Road, Bude pleaded guilty to stealing three bottles of whiskey from the Co-operative in Bude on 12 November, £174.99 worth of clothes and damaging £95 worth of clothes at Merchant Man in Bude on 13 November and flowers from Lidl in Stratton on 26 November. He was given an eight-week prison sentence because he had been targeting local shops and putting staff in fear of violence and has a record of similar offending. The sentence was suspended for 12 months and he has to have treatment for his drug use and pay £269.98 compensation.
PROCEEDS OF CRIME
ZACKARY WILLS, 20 and MICHEALA-JO FLANAGAN of Trekenning Point, St Columb had a police application for forfeiture of £7730 seized cash under the Proceeds of Crime Act adjourned until 8 July to await the outcome of a criminal case.
FRAUD
DANNEKA ANNETTS, 38, of Slades Road, St Austell who had pleaded not guilty to fraud by using a bank card belonging to Santander Bank intending to make gain by purchasing goods and theft of a purse by finding at St Austell in 2023 has had her cases discontinued.
BANNED FROM FOOTBALL
ELLIOTT WEBBER, 29, of Oakwood, St Columb pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Truro on 18 April. He was given a three-year football banning order, fined £1038 and ordered to pay a £415 surcharge and £85 costs.
KNIFE CRIME
NEIL ALCOCK, 40, of Thornpark Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to possessing a kitchen knife in a public place at Carclaze Road, St Austell on 14 January. He was sent to prison for 146 days because of his previous convictions for possession of bladed articles.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DARREN TOMKISS, 47, of Fore Street, Liskeard and Higher Bore Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering his exclusion zone on Fore Street, Bodmin and possessing 0.3 grams of crack cocaine at Newquay on 15 January and to failing to surrender to court bail. The drugs were forfeited, he was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs. He is also facing charges of indecently exposing himself at Bodmin in November 2022 and January 2023. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 23 January.
PERMITTED DRUG PRODUCTION
DANIEL WITT, 48, of Upton, Bude pleaded guilty to permitting production/attempting production of cannabis in Chalet 2, Upton, Bude in November 2023. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRUG DEALING
HRISTO BACHVAROV, 25, of Symons Close, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing 0.84 grams of cocaine with intent to supply in Newquay on 9 January. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 17 February.
VENKO KAMINOV, 44, of The Round Way, London pleaded guilty to possessing 2.99 grams of cocaine in Newquay on 6 January with intent to supply. He was sent to Truro Crown Court for sentence and was remanded in custody until 10 February.
DRUG POSSESSION
DAMEN MURRAY, 41, of Penhale Road, Penwithick pleaded guilty to possessing 7.2 grams of cannabis at his home on Penhale Road on 21 December. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.
ETHAN STOCKER, 20, of Ladybeam Court, Kelly Bray pleaded guilty to possessing 14.5 grams of ketamine at Liskeard in June 2025. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
RYAN YOUNG, 34, of Higher Lux Street, Liskeard pleaded guilty to damaging a car windscreen at Liskeard on 25 September. He was fined £276 and ordered to pay £300 compensation, £110 surcharge and £135 costs.
CAUSED ANNOYANCE
MATTHEW MOORE, 28, of Meadow Park, St Ive Road, Pensilva who had pleaded not guilty to persistently making use of a public electronic communications network to cause annoyance at Derriford Hospital last April and June had the cases dismissed when the prosecution offered no evidence.
CLOSURE ORDERS
1 AN GOF GARDENS, BODMIN was made subject to a three-month closure order on 11 January under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.
25 FINN VC ESTATE, BODMIN was made subject to a three-month closure order on 12 January under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.
NADINE CLARK of 56 HARVEY STREET, TORPOINT and SHOUNA HAMBLAY of 64 HARVEY STREET, TORPOINT have been given notice of closure orders for the addresses under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act. The applications for the order were adjourned.
BREACH OF ORDER
GLEN QUINN, 55, of Goonavean Park, Foxhole pleaded not guilty to between June 2024 and May 2025 being in breach of an enforcement notice on land at Wheal Rumfrey, Telephone Lane, Stenalees when he failed to demolish and remove a car port, a shipping container and all materials resulting from the residential use of the land. He will stand trial on 30 June.
CAUSED SERIOUS INJURY
ADRIAN WILLS, 45, of Treburley Close, Treburley, Launceston pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to a man on 14 April on the A388 in Launceston by careless/inconsiderate driving and to driving without insurance. He will be sentenced on 27 March.
DRIVE WHILST DISQUALIFIED
DENNIS WARNE, 49, of Eastbourne Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Highfield Avenue, St Austell whilst disqualified on 28 October. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
ROBERT ADAMS, 56, of Marsh Orchid Crescent, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Dunmere Road, Bodmin on 12 November whilst disqualified from driving. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
AUGUSTINE SHALA, 41, of Creakavose, St Stephen pleaded guilty to driving on Southbourne Road, St Austell on 15 January with 104 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35, driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance. He will be sentenced on 19 February and was given an interim driving ban.
LICENCE OFFENCE
STEPHEN PEASE, 71, of Churchtown Mews, Blisland pleaded guilty to driving a van on the A30 at Carland Cross on 17 September when he had been refused a licence/had his licence revoked on account of disability. He was fined £40 and had three points put on his licence. Magistrates agreed not to disqualify him from driving because he lives alone in a remote area and would suffer exceptionally. He has to pay a £16 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRUG/DRINK DRIVE
CLAIRE STAYNER, 51, of Cross Close, Newquay had a warrant issued for her arrest when she failed to turn up to court to answer a charge of drink driving.
TAYLOR BATE, 23, of Chapel Close, Crantock pleaded guilty to driving on East Street, Newquay on 25 August with 654 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
TSVETOMIR KOSTOV, 37, of Little Meadows, Arbour, Indian Queens pleaded guilty to driving on the A30 at Chiverton Cross on 11 December with 62 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and using a vehicle without insurance. He was banned from driving for 18 months which will be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course, fined £360 and ordered to pay a £144 surcharge and £85 costs.
KERRY NEIL MORRICE, 60, of Riverside Caravan Park, Minorca Lane had a warrant for their arrest issued after they failed to turn up to court to answer a charge of drink driving.
BETHANY HUGGINS, 35, of Park Gwyn, St Stephen pleaded guilty to driving on Gannel Road, Newquay with greater than seven micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. She was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
ANNA ALLDIS, 46, of Gorse Lane, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Crinnis Road, St Austell on 6 November with 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 36 months, which will be reduced by 36 weeks if she completes a course, fined £276 and ordered to pay a £110 surcharge and £85 costs.
RHYS WILLIAMS, 35, of NFA, Bodmin pleaded guilty to failing to provide police with a specimen of blood for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 17 April.
THOMAS MCINTOSH, 63, of St Nicholas Street, Bodmin was found guilty of driving on South Crofty Way, Pool with 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He pleaded guilty to fraudulently using a registration plate, driving without a licence and being in possession of cannabis. He was banned from driving for 28 months which will be reduced by 28 weeks if he completes a course, fined £600 and ordered to pay a £288 surcharge and £650 costs.
KATE RUSSELL, 46, of Lanescot Grove, Par pleaded guilty to driving on Lanescot Grove on 14 December with 87 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 20 months, which will be reduced by 20 weeks if she completes a course, fined £461 and ordered to pay a £184 surcharge and £85 costs.
SIMAO GUEDES, 43, of Fore Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on Pool Street, Bodmin on 16 November with 78 micrograms of alcohol in100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 20 months which will be reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
AKUME OGHENEVWEDE, 38, of Cabot Close, St Stephens pleaded guilty to driving on Carkeel roundabout on Christmas Day with 96 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 26 months, which will be reduced by 26 weeks if he completes a course, fined £923 and ordered to pay a £369 surcharge and £85 costs.
DANIEL GAY, 36, of Laneast, Launceston pleaded guilty to driving in Polyphant on 21 November with 72 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 20 months which will be reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a course, fined £830 and ordered to pay a £332 surcharge and £85 costs.
ARTHUR STAFFORD, 34, of Bounsalls Lane, Launceston pleaded guilty to driving on Dutson Road, Launceston on 13 December with 70 micrograms of alcohol in 35 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 18 months, which will be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course, fined £350 and ordered to pay a £140 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRINK DRIVE
SHARON EVANS, 57, of The Old Grammar School, Lostwithiel has been given a community order with a curfew after she was found guilty of driving on Kilbirnie Hotel car park in Newquay in August 2024 with 75 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 – she had denied the offence. Her curfew requires her to remain at her home between 10.30pm and 7am on Mondays and Thursdays and between 7pm and 7am the rest of the week until 5 February. She was banned from driving for 40 months and has to pay a £114 surcharge and £650 costs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.