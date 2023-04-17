Tamsyn Harris, 55 from Goonhavern, will be taking on the challenge of the London Marathon running for Children with Cancer next Sunday.
Tamsyn said: “I’m mildly terrified at the moment thinking about 26.2 miles but this is an amazing charity and such a worthwhile cause to be running for. After four months of training it’s going to be an amazing day.”
50 years ago three quarters of children diagnosed with cancer died; today thanks to the research supported by Children with Cancer three quarters survive, so money raised is making a real difference. The charity has over 1,000 runners in the London Marathon and is aiming to raise over £2-million pounds.
Tamsyn is running in memory of her mother, a teacher at Trewirgie School who died of cancer in 2018.
“I know they would both be proud of me taking on this challenge and I will be thinking of them to keep me going in the final miles.”
To support Tamsyn and the charity visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tamsyn-harris