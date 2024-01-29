THE trial into the death of Michael Riddiough-Allen begins today (January 29) at Truro Crown Court.
Mr Riddiough-Allen died in the early hours of April 30, 2023, after an incident on Victoria Square, Bodmin.
Three people are facing charges against them in relation to the incident as the trial, overseen by Mrs Justice Cutts, gets underway. The trial is set to last for six weeks.
Jake Hill, 25, is facing 14 charges in connection with the incident.
Mr Hill, of Jubilee Terrace, Bodmin, is facing charges comprising of one count of murder and one count of manslaughter in connection with the death of Mr Riddiough-Allen.
He is also facing three charges for the attempted murder and of unlawful wounding of Liam Phillips, Ryan Burger and Ryan Parsons, in addition to both charges of wounding with intent and unlawful wounding of Rhiannon Tompsett and Stefan Williams.
Also in the dock are Tia Taylor, 22, of Northey Road, Bodmin and Chelsea Powell, 22, of Granny’s Green, Bodmin.
Ms Taylor and Ms Powell are facing two charges each, namely the murder of Michael Riddiough-Allen and doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of public justice.