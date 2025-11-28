A guest appearance in the 11th series in 2008 aside, that was indeed that. But then Unsworth called up Casey to say that he was adapting The Killings at Badger's Drift for the theatre and asked him if he'd be up for starring in it. He wasn’t sure if he wanted to go back to Midsomer at first, but then Unsworth asked him to go along to a workshop and he recalls: “Sitting down and reading Barnaby out loud, it just felt right." Now 53, he adds: "I'm about the same age as John was when we made that original episode and it brought back so many memories from a really lovely part of my career."