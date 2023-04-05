In a far cry from the recent weather trends for flood warnings and grey skies, the Easter Weekend is set to be mostly dry and sunny.
That's according to meteorologists at the Met Office, whose latest forecasts predict that we're in for a dry spell of weather.
While today, April 5, is set to feature heavy rain showers throughout the day, after tomorrow, where there may be a few light showers during the day, things are about to get brighter.
However, despite the sunny weather, things are not set to get much warmer, particularly at night, with temperatures set to stay in single figures through the night.
Temperatures are set to drop across the next two days overnight, with a minimum overnight temperature for Thursday of 2c.
Weather Forecast for the Week Ahead
Wednesday, April 5: Rain changing to cloudy by nighttime. Maximum temperature: 10c, minimum temperature 8c.
Pollen: Medium. Low UV and Pollution.
Thursday, April 6: Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Maximum temperature: 11c, minimum temperature 2c.
Pollen: Medium, UV: Medium, Low Pollution.
Friday, April 7 (Good Friday): Mist changing to sunny by late morning. Maximum temperature: 13c, minimum temperature 4c.
Pollen: High, Medium UV, Low Pollution.
Saturday, April 8: Cloudy. Less than 10% chance of rain. Maximum temperature: 12c, minimum temperature 6c.
Pollen: High, Medium UV, Low Pollution.
Sunday, April 9 (Easter Sunday): Sunny, changing to cloudy by late morning. 10% chance of rain. Maximum temperature: 13c, minimum temperature 9c.
Pollen: Very High, Medium UV, Low Pollution.
Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday): Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. Maximum temperature: 13c, minimum temperature 7c.