WHILE Monday is a wash out across many parts of Cornwall as the recent deluge of rain has brought another damp day across the Duchy, the forecast for St Piran’s Day is more promising.
The latest Met Office weather forecast for Cornwall indicates that there is a strong possibility of the day being dry for the majority of its duration.
There is a small chance of light showers at lunch time, with approximately 40 per cent chance of precipitation in some areas of Cornwall.
With a swathe of St Piran’s Day celebrations planned for across Cornwall tomorrow, March 5, the weather is set to join in with the predominantly dry day.
Weather Forecast
Overnight: (12am until 6am): Partly cloudy night, clear in places. Maximum temperature of 3°C.
Morning (6am until 12pm): Sunny intervals, possibility of overcast skies mid-morning. Maximum temperature of 8°C
Afternoon (12pm until 6pm): Possibility of light rain showers at lunchtime, otherwise sunny intervals.
Chance of precipitation: 40 per cent, Maximum temperature of 9c.
Night (6pm until 12am): Clear night in most areas. Maximum temperature of 4c overnight.
