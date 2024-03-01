BODMIN’S 24th St Pirantide celebrations will take place on Tuesday, March 5, featuring the traditional parade which will assemble in the area of the Town Library in Lower Bore Street (from around at 10:45 am) for an 11.00 am parade with Mayor of Bodmin, councillor Phillip Cooper to the accompaniment of a Cornish Piper to Mount Folly where Trelawny will be sung after the loudest “Oggy Oggy Oggy” chants in Cornwall and some short speeches.
400 children from all Bodmin's schools and the surrounding parishes, which includes Cardinham, Lanivet, Lanlivery, Nanstallon and Luxulyan will join together for the most important part of the day's celebrations. In addition to taking part in the parade, chanting, dancing and singing, they will be performing in St Petroc’s Church after the march.
Bodmin Lion Kevin Marshall who chairs the committee which has been organising Bodmin's 2024 St Pirantide Celebrations said: “Bodmin will be the only place to be. What makes Bodmin so special is that our day is about the children who are a fundamental and important part of this town and Great County’s future.
“Their enthusiasm is infectious bringing Cornwall's traditions alive in a unique way not seen anywhere else. The Bodmin Joint St. Piran Committee is delighted to see the event grow year-on-year and include children from neighbouring parishes, united under the umbrella of being Cornish and celebrating our Cornish Patron Saint.
“As in previous years Bodmin is expecting to welcome Cornishmen and women from all around the country to take part.
“Do come and join us on the day you will be more than welcome.”
TIMETABLE
10.45 am Assemble Lower Bore Street, Bodmin outside the Town Library
11.00 am March down Lower Bore St, Fore Street to Mount Folly stopping at the Flamank Stone – accompanied by Cornish Piper and Grand Bard Mervyn Davey
Mount Folly
Speakers Introduced by Bodmin Town Crier, Terry Williams
The Mayor of Bodmin Phillip Cooper
Children’s Dance arranged by Alison Davey
11.30 to 11.40 am Children progress via Priory Park to St Petroc’s Church where they will perform Cornish plays and songs.
12:45 pm Lunch for children in St. Petroc’s Church