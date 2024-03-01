BODMIN’S 24th St Pirantide celebrations will take place on Tuesday, March 5, featuring the traditional parade which will assemble in the area of the Town Library in Lower Bore Street (from around at 10:45 am) for an 11.00 am parade with Mayor of Bodmin, councillor Phillip Cooper to the accompaniment of a Cornish Piper to Mount Folly where Trelawny will be sung after the loudest “Oggy Oggy Oggy” chants in Cornwall and some short speeches.