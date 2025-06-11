THE Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for the South West to begin at midnight tonight (June 11).
The weather warning is in place until 1pm on Thursday, June 12.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move northwards across the south west during the morning before clearing later in the day.
The rain will be locally heavy with thunderstorms. A few places may receive 10 to 20mm of rain in an hour, and 30 to 40mm in three hours or less.
Winds are also expected be strong at times, with possible gusts of up to 40 to 50mph around hills and coasts.
The Met Office is warning drivers and transport users to expect disruptions and possible losses of power for properties in the area.
