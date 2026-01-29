THE Met Office has issued yet another yellow weather warning for rain as bad weather continues to batter the South West.
In a week that has seen Storm Chandra surrounded by spells of heavy rainfall, the latest weather warning is in place between 9am on Friday, January 30 and 6am on Saturday, January 31.
The weather warning states: “Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, are expected to arrive across Cornwall on Friday morning and move northeastwards across other parts of southwest England by afternoon, followed by showers during Friday evening and overnight into Saturday morning.
“10 to 20 mm rainfall is likely widely, with up to 30 mm possible over the moors and perhaps west Cornwall. Falling on saturated ground, this may lead to some flooding and disruption. Strong winds are also likely in places.”
The confirmation of the new weather warning comes just hours before a weather warning warning of another lashing of rain is about to come into force.
In place from 12pm today (Thursday, January 29) until 11.59pm, the Met Office said that the arrival of further rain is likely to exacerbate issues in an area still recovering from the wrath of Storm Chandra.
The Exeter based forecaster stated: “A band of rain will arrive across Cornwall on Thursday afternoon then move northeast across the warning area through the evening. The rain is only likely to last for a few hours in any one location but will be at heavy at times.
“A further 10-15 mm of rain is expected fairly widely, but some locations, most likely in the south of the area, could see 20-25 mm. The likelihood of impacts from these rainfall amounts is higher than normal due to saturated ground and ongoing flooding following Storm Chandra.”
