ST AUSTELL Brewery chief executive Kevin Georgel has welcomed a government move to soften looming business rates rises, saying the intervention could help slow the loss of pubs at the heart of Cornish communities – but warned that much deeper reform is still needed.
His comments came after ministers announced that pubs and music venues in England will receive a 15 per cent discount on their business rates bills from April and will be protected from further increases for the next two years.
The measure follows an outcry from the hospitality sector after November’s Budget, which had left many venues facing steep hikes and fuelled fears of accelerated pub closures.
“We are pleased that the government has engaged with our trade bodies and heard the voice of the British public who so clearly recognise and value the enormous economic, social and cultural contribution of our pubs,” said Mr Georgel.
“It has been heartening to see the support of the public play out so clearly across the media in recent weeks and this public support has rightly influenced the government to reconsider their proposed changes to business rates that would have seen an acceleration in pub closures.”
For Cornwall, where pubs play a vital role in local economies and rural communities, the intervention offers some short-term relief. St Austell Brewery operates hundreds of pubs across the South West, many of them in smaller towns and villages where the local pub is often a key employer and social hub.
However, Mr Georgel stressed the announcement should be seen as a first step rather than a final solution. He said the industry still needs a full review of the “fiscal and regulatory landscape” which, he argues, has placed an unfair and unsustainable burden on pubs for years. He called for continued work with government to permanently overhaul the “outdated” business rates system, so pubs can not only survive but thrive again.
Under the plans, the Treasury says the three-year package will be worth around £1,650 for the average pub in 2026-27. Treasury minister Dan Tomlinson described pubs as “the cornerstone of so many communities” and said the government wanted to go further in supporting them, noting that nearly 7,000 venues have closed since 2010.
The government estimates the package will cost £80-million in its first year, with its value in the following two years to be assessed by the Office for Budget Responsibility. Ministers have also pledged to review how pubs are valued by the Valuation Office Agency ahead of the next revaluation in 2029 – a move welcomed by many in the sector who argue the current system fails to reflect trading realities.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves defended the policy shift, saying the government “listens when people raise concerns” and tries to ensure policies are right.
However, critics say the measures do not go far enough. Indeed, UK Hospitality has warned hotels, restaurants and other businesses remain at risk and has called for the support to be widened moving forward.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.