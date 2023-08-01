The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for wind across much of Cornwall tomorrow.
Cornwall is set to face some “unseasonably windy weather” tomorrow, Wednesday, August 2, says the Met Office.
The yellow warning covers much of Cornwall, but particularly coastal areas between 4am and 6pm. A spokesperson for the Met Office explained that those in the area should expect “Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.
“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.”
The warning also explains that it is probable that “some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.”
Areas including Looe, Liskeard, and Bodmin are all within the affected area. The Met Office warns that residents should be aware that “some short term loss of power and other services is possible and trees and temporary structures such as marquees and tents may be damaged.”