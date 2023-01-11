The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the entirety of Cornwall which goes into effect at 9pm tonight (January 11).
The warning, which is in effect until 5pm tomorrow (January 12) warns that ‘persistent heavy rain will affect England and Wales through Wednesday night and into Thursday’.
It comes amid a forecast for Cornwall which predicts that it will be hit by a weather pattern with heavy rain expected throughout the night and into tomorrow.
The Met Office yellow weather warning warns of the potential for flooding, disruption to public transport, poor driving conditions and interruption of power supplies. The warning reads: “Persistent heavy rain will affect parts of Southwest England and Wales through Wednesday night and Thursday.
Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer, spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer and there could be interruption to power supplies and other services possible.”
Weather forecast for Cornwall
Wednesday, January 11
Afternoon: Predominantly heavy rain showers with the potential for sunny spells in between. Maximum temperature of 10°C.
Evening: This evening will see persistent heavy rain right across Cornwall, with a near certain chance of precipitation in most areas. Maximum temperature of 10°C.
Overnight: A brief respite from the heavy showers with light showers expected in the early hours, however this will quickly give away to another band of persistent heavy showers. Maximum temperature of 11°C.
Thursday, January 12
Morning: Persistent heavy rain with little sign of let-up is the forecast for Thursday morning with a near certain chance of precipitation in most areas. Wind gusts could peak at near 50mph in more exposed areas. Maximum temperature of 11°C.
Afternoon: The heavy rain from the morning will continue across lunchtime and into early afternoon, before giving away to mostly sunny spells. Wind gusts are set to drop slightly to around 30mph in more exposed areas. Maximum temperature of 10°C.
Evening: The evening should be mostly clear and dry, however there is the potential for light rain showers into the evening. Maximum temperature of 8°C.