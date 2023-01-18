It comes amid a week which has seen sub-zero temperatures and snow in many parts of the region.
The weather warning comes into force at 5pm tonight (January 18) and is in force until 10am tomorrow (January 19).
It is due to the potential for ice to lead to some disruption this evening and into tomorrow.
The weather forecast for North and South East Cornwall indicates there is a high probability of rain and wintery showers which could turn into ice when temperatures drop to freezing overnight.
In the weather warning, the Met Office says that people can expect some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces in addition to warning of the probability of some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths.
The Kernow Weather Team, sharing the weather warning, added: “The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for ice from Wednesday 5pm until Thursday 10am.
“While some part of Cornwall, this evening and overnight, will remain above freezing, there will be a few locations where temperatures will drop to between minus three to six degrees.
“With any wintery showers currently falling, (this) will leave some surfaces icy after dark into Wednesday morning.”
Weather Forecast
January 18: There could be some rain and wintery showers in the afternoon across parts of North and South East Cornwall. Temperatures which are currently in single digits will hit close to freezing in the evening and overnight.
January 19: A yellow weather warning until 10am. Conditions will be mostly sunny but the north and north westerly winds will mean it feels close to freezing for most of the day. In the evening, temperatures are once again set to drop to freezing or minus one degree.
January 20: Cloudy changing to sunny by the afternoon. A maximum temperature of seven degrees and a minimum of zero.