The latest Met Office weather forecast for Cornwall indicates that snow is not likely for the area.
Amid weather warnings issued for snow and ice in parts of Scotland and northern England, speculation has been rife over whether snow might make its way to the South West.
However, indications that this might happen are currently low, according to the Exeter-based weather service.
Despite the lack of snow, it is anticipated that it will remain mostly dry across the week.
Where there might be snow showers, it is likely to be on higher ground.
Met Office weather forecast – Cornwall
Tuesday Evening: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Minimum temperature 1c.
Wednesday: Cloudy but dry. Maximum temperature 7c, minimum temperature 2c.
Thursday: Cloudy but dry. Maximum temperature 4c, minimum temperature -1c
Friday: Sunshine. Maximum temperature 4c, minimum temperature -4c.
Saturday: Sunshine. Maximum temperature 6c, minimum temperature -2c.
Sunday: Cloudy. Maximum temperature 6c, minimum temperature -2c.