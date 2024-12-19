The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for wind for Cornwall for Sunday, December 22.
Gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are widely expected, with the winds coming on the back of the carnage caused by Storm Darragh.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Strong and gusty northwesterly winds are expected to develop on Sunday. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected quite widely, and around some exposed coasts and hills of gusts 70 mph are possible, especially in the north and west.
“In addition, squally showers are likely with some hail and thunder possible in places. This has the potential to cause delays to public transport and some disruption to the road network, which may have a greater than usual impact given the busier pre-Christmas weekend travel.
“Dangerous coastal conditions can be expected too, with large waves an additional hazard.”