A small group volunteering from the Saltash Great War Commemorative Events and Projects Committee, comprising of Barry, Sue Hooper (chair), Peter Clements, Bill Dent, John Hooper, Martin Lister, Lynn and Tony Marsh and Barry has traced from local periodicals and other local history sources, the experience of Saltash at War directly and indirectly – from the Romans (one of only three Norman Castles in Cornwall is sited in Saltash – (Trematon Castle), Drake’s ‘Treasure Ships’, the bitter fighting of the Civil War which Saltash changed hands eight times, two Victoria Crosses, the first General Officer to be killed in the Boer War, the first ship-to-ship radio communication and in addition, the first and second World Wars; including Saltash’s association with Lawrence of Arabia. HMS Saltash, (built in 1918) which was a WW2 minesweeper, is also mentioned.