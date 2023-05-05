A new illustrated presentation, ‘Saltash at War’, will be launched at the Saltash Library Hub on Thursday, May 25, as part of its ‘Community History Month’, which runs from May 22 until May 31.
The project, in support of the Saltash Town Council’s ongoing educational programme of events, was devised by local resident Barry Brooking, an RN/RM Commando ‘Veteran’ who realised that although Saltash had many publications which mentioned its part in war, there was not a complete publication or programme covering the story as a whole.
A small group volunteering from the Saltash Great War Commemorative Events and Projects Committee, comprising of Barry, Sue Hooper (chair), Peter Clements, Bill Dent, John Hooper, Martin Lister, Lynn and Tony Marsh and Barry has traced from local periodicals and other local history sources, the experience of Saltash at War directly and indirectly – from the Romans (one of only three Norman Castles in Cornwall is sited in Saltash – (Trematon Castle), Drake’s ‘Treasure Ships’, the bitter fighting of the Civil War which Saltash changed hands eight times, two Victoria Crosses, the first General Officer to be killed in the Boer War, the first ship-to-ship radio communication and in addition, the first and second World Wars; including Saltash’s association with Lawrence of Arabia. HMS Saltash, (built in 1918) which was a WW2 minesweeper, is also mentioned.
Moreover, the loss of six AFS firemen who lost their lives in 1941, helping Plymouth City in the ‘Blitz’, which resulted in the largest loss of life sustained in one incident by the Fire Service in England and Wales in WW2.
The presentation contains many original photographs, and will include time for questions and discussions.
Following the first showing on May 25, various members of the group will offer to show the presentation to local groups and local schools where it can be used to add to the National curriculum for local studies; these will be arranged at a later date.
For further details contact Barry Brooking on 01752 844050 or email Lynn Marsh at [email protected] or Sue Hooper at [email protected]