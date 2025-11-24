A MEMORIAL service has been held at a holy well in St Austell.
Derek Marley, treasurer of the Friends of Menacuddle Well, said: “The service was in memory of everyone in the community who has been caught up in the tragic events of war, particularly Lt Richard Graves Sawle, who was killed in the First World War at Ypres, and in whose memory the holy well and gardens were donated to the parish of St Austell by his father, Rear Admiral Sir Charles Graves Sawle.
“The service was led by one of our trustees, the Rev Hugh Symes-Thompson, and supported by standard bearers and a bugler from the Royal British Legion.
“The service was attended by members of the public, representatives of Treverbyn Parish Council and ex-service personnel.”
