Royal Marines from 47 Commando (Raiding Group) held a memorial service at the China Fleet Country Club in Saltash, to mark the 35th anniversary of the tragic death of Marine Stevan Dickinson, on May 22, 1988.
Stevan was serving with 3rd Raiding Squadron RM at the time, which was operating maritime patrols in the Crown Colony of Hong Kong.
Ten members of 47 Cdo attended the memorial service along with their Commanding Officer, Colonel Richard Maltby and the Corps Chaplain, Rev Simon d’Albertanson, who conducted a short service in Stevan’s memory.
China Fleet Trustees and Company staff were also in attendance, along with the new Chair Rear Admiral John Weale CB OBE.
“Our affiliation with the Royal Navy is a very significant element of what we do here” said China Fleet Trust Chair Rear Admiral John Weale CB OBE.
“There is a deep bond between the Trust, the Royal Navy, and the Corps. We also retain an important relationship with our local community and our ex-serving RN / RM beneficiaries.
“My thanks go to Rev Simon d’Albertanson RN for conducting our memorial rededication service today, which was appreciated by all attendees.”
During the service within the grounds of the China Fleet Country Club, a wreath was laid at a special plaque in memory of Marine Stevan Dickinson, which had originally been placed at the China Fleet’s Hong Kong facility, which closed in 1992.
All units that served in Hong Kong would have used the facilities. When the Club in Hong Kong shut some of the artefacts and memorials were brought back to the UK and re-homed at the new China Fleet Country Club.
The China Fleet Trust is an important military charity who own the China Fleet Country Club in Cornwall and whose charitable objects are to provide quality leisure and recreational facilities to their beneficiaries; all serving members of the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, the Maritime Reserve and their families. Ex-serving members of the Royal Navy and the Royal Marines are also classed as beneficiaries.
Along with the Batch 2 Off-Shore Patrol Vessel HMS Tamar, 47 Commando (Raiding Group) Royal Marines are also officially affiliated with the Club in Saltash.