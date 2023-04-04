Cllr Colin Martin, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Cornwall Council said: “Today’s U-turn is a perfect illustration of a Leader being forced to listen to the voices of backbench Councillors. Her previous public statements made it clear that she was willing to ignore thousands of people who responded to a public consultation, but under our current system, she could not ignore elected Councillors. The only reason she has backed down is that she knows she doesn’t have the votes to get her plan through Council. A Directly Elected Mayor would face no such checks and balances, which is why the Liberal Democrats have opposed the change.