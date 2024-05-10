LOCAL residents are invited to come and meet their local Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) in St Keyne this month.
PCSO Steve Edser will be at a coffee morning in St Keyne village hall on Wednesday, May 22.
PCSO Edser will be there for a chat from 10.30am till 12pm.
Those who wish to attend can come to discuss any local issues or concerns they may have.
PCSO’s work with police officers and share some, but not all, of their powers. They generally assist and support officers, gather intelligence, carry out security patrols and reassure the public through their presence.