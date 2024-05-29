RETURNING for its 18th year, Open Farm Sunday will see a number of Cornish farms open their gates to the public for tours and talks.
Marking farming’s annual, national open day, this year’s event will take place on Sunday, June 9, where hundreds of farms across Britain open their gates to the public.
Organised by global sustainable farming charity LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), the event offers everyone a fantastic opportunity to see farming with nature first hand. Visitors will discover the amazing work farmers do as ‘Guardians of the Earth’ to produce food sustainably, while caring for the environment and wildlife, answering questions like: Why are hedgerows and wildflowers so important and what role can bat boxes and bug hotels play on a farm?
A spokesperson said: “Open Farm Sunday is a great family day out, whether you are a first-time or seasoned visitor. Each event is unique, as each farm is different and every farmer too, but what they all share is a passion for farming and telling their story, amazing expertise, and a commitment to farming with nature as our ‘Guardians of the Earth’.”
In Cornwall the following farms will be hosting Open Farm Sunday events (subject to change):
• Cornhill Farm, Higher Kehelland, Camborne, Cornwall, TR14 0DJ — June 30 from 10am to 3pm.
• Stack Field Farm, St Just, Cornwall, TR19 7RX — June 9 from 11am to 4pm.
• Trembothick Farm, St Buryan Penzance, Cornwall, TR19 6EA — June 30 from 11am to 4pm.
• Cottage Farm, Jacobstow, Cornwall, EX23 0BU — June 9 from 10.30am for and 11am start; single tour of two hours duration, plus extra time for Q&A and play.
• Deer Park Farm, Luckett, Callington, Cornwall, PL17 8NW — June 9 from 11am until 4pm; tractor tours on the hour.
Across the border in Devon Blackberry Farm, Milton Damerel, Holsworthy, EX22 7NP will also be open on June 9 from 10am to 4pm.
Clear the diary, pop on those wellies (not obligatory) and find a farm to visit.
For more information or to find booking details for each Open Farm Sunday event visit www.farmsunday.org