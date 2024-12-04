WHILE St Petroc’s Church in Bodmin has been the central point for all things Christmas celebration in the town for centuries, the return of the Christmas Tree festival brings a special level of festivities that would even make Scrooge and the Grinch merry.
The vast interior of the 15th century church has become a veritable feast of lights and trees to celebrate the Christmas season, all of which were decorated by local groups, organisations and schools.
With Christmas a time for coming together, there is even a Cornwall Councillor christmas tree, decorated and shared by the town’s two Liberal Democrat council members in Cllrs Pat Rogerson and Cllr Leigh Frost and Conservative council member Cllr Jenny Cruse.
The Christmas tree festival is open to the public on the majority of days between now and Christmas, with gifts and refreshments courtesy of volunteers available in return for donations to the church.