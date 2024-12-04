WHILE St Petroc’s Church in Bodmin has been the central point for all things Christmas celebration in the town for centuries, the return of the Christmas Tree festival brings a special level of festivities that would even make Scrooge and the Grinch merry.

The vast interior of the 15th century church has become a veritable feast of lights and trees to celebrate the Christmas season, all of which were decorated by local groups, organisations and schools.

With Christmas a time for coming together, there is even a Cornwall Councillor christmas tree, decorated and shared by the town’s two Liberal Democrat council members in Cllrs Pat Rogerson and Cllr Leigh Frost and Conservative council member Cllr Jenny Cruse.

The Christmas tree festival is open to the public on the majority of days between now and Christmas, with gifts and refreshments courtesy of volunteers available in return for donations to the church.

Several of the many decorated trees lit up within the church. (Picture: Aaron Greenaway)
The entrance to the christmas tree festival takes visitors through a lovingly decorated grotto. (Picture: Aaron Greenaway)
Rosemary, Jan and Aline, three of the volunteers with the church operating the gift section. (Picture: Aaron Greenaway)
An inflatable Santa is present and has taken to the pulpit to spread his Christmas cheer. (Picture: Aaron Greenaway)
Some of the many lovingly decorated trees in the vast St Petroc's Church. (Picture: Aaron Greenaway)
