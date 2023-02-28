A Saltash based company who supplies, services and repairs dental and medical equipment has pledged its support to veterans charity Launchpad.
Promets Limited, service and test autoclaves, compressors, X-ray equipment and Anaesthetics that are commonly used in dental practices across the country. Chiropodists, tattooists, veterinary surgeries and the military are also clients of the company.
The owners, Ian Mansfield and Martin Cracknell, both served in the Royal Navy as weapons engineers and eventually decided to go into business together when they left the military.
Ian initially bought a share in the company 11 years ago and when he found out that Martin was also leaving service a year later, he approached him with an offer to go into business together.
Now, the business is growing from strength to strength and as two former serving personnel, they wanted to give something back to charity.
Ian said: “I served 29 years in total in the Royal Navy as a weapons engineer. I served on several ships before finishing my time on the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) Argus. Later in our military careers, Martin and I also completed Medical and Dental Servicing Section training.
“I served one tour of Afghanistan and The Gulf and know first-hand what colleagues go through when they transition from the military to civilian life. It can be difficult and this is why charities like Launchpad should be supported. Both Martin and I wanted to give something back and we have committed to making a monthly donation to support the work they provide to veterans who have found the transition difficult for one reason or another.”
David Shaw, CEO and co-founder of Launchpad, said: “We are very grateful to Ian and Martin for their ongoing support of our charity. We rely on personal and corporate donations to help us continue to provide the services our residents need and their regular donations will contribute towards the maintenance and running costs of our three houses in Liverpool, Newcastle and Durham.”
Promets Limited works nationally, providing services to clients from Penzance to the Shetland Islands.
Launchpad provides vital accommodation and support for up to 100 veterans from all over the UK across three houses in Newcastle, Durham and Liverpool and helps veterans who have found the transition from the military to civilian life difficult.
The charity, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, has supported more than 600 veterans since 2013. 90% of the veterans who arrive at Launchpad are homeless and on average over the last five years, 61% of residents successfully moved on while 41% gained employment whilst at Launchpad.