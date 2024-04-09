THE mayor of Liskeard will be travelling to the International Mayors Summit event in Moldova tomorrow to showcase the town’s recent partnership work.
Cllr Simon Cassidy has been invited to international event which is set to take place on April 11.
The event aims to showcase partnerships between cities and town from people all over the world.
He will be joining the mayor of Liskeard twin town, Kopchyntsi in Ukraine.
Together they will be highlighting the importance of working together in partnership.