On Tuesday, February 28, Cllr Simon Cassidy was elected for a third consecutive year as the Mayor of Liskeard.
His re-election will be one to remember, as this is the first time since the Second World War that a Mayor will have been elected three times in a row.
Cllr Cassidy said he is humbled by his re-election and would continue to work hard to promote the town over the coming year.
He paid special thanks to his deputy Mayor Cllr Christina Whitty, who was also re-elected, saying Christina had been a good friend and supporter over the last year and they have made a great team.
Simon explained: “I am grateful to her and her consort Terry for everything they have done.”
He also paid special thanks to Sarah Haley who is the Mayoress of Liskeard for 2022/23 saying her ongoing support has been invaluable and he would always appreciate everything she had done to support him in his role as Mayor.
The Mayor and Deputy Mayor’s new term of office will begin on May 18 2023 when the Mayor Making ceremony will be held.
Lin Moore, chair of the Liskeard Town Traders, commented: “We are so grateful for the support Simon has given us so far as Mayor and look forward to continuing our great relationship over the next year as we try to tackle the issues facing our town.”