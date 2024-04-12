THE mayor of Liskeard is feeling honoured to have been invited to the International Mayors Summit in Moldova and given a chance to put the town on the map.
Cllr Simon Cassidy jetted off to Moldova on April 10 to take part in the summit event which has seen people from all over the world come and showcase partnerships between cities and towns.
Cllr Cassidy has said that he is the only UK mayor in attendance amongst the mayor leaders and government officials at the event.
At the event, Cllr Cassidy was given the opportunity to meet with both the UK and Moldova ambassadors as well as the Ukrainian ambassador who, Cllr Cassidy explained, both personally thanked the people of Liskeard for their love and continuing support of Ukraine.
Cllr Cassidy said: “There is now not a single person here who doesn't know where Liskeard is and how amazing our people are.”
Today (April 12) Cllr Cassidy will be travelling to Ukraine to to visit Liskeard twin town Kopychyntsi.