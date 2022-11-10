Mayor presents artwork to French twin town
The two mayors and their municipal colleagues in front of Quimperlé Town Hall
A mosaic artwork depicting an iconic local landmark, the granite known as the Cheesewring, has been presented by Councillor Simon Cassidy, Mayor of Liskeard, as a gift of friendship to the people of Quimperlé, Liskeard’s twin town in northwestern France.
Liskeard’s Mayor and Town Clerk visited Quimperlé last week on a goodwill visit to re-establish relations between the two towns.
It was the first such visit since the pandemic and was also timed so that Liskeard’s representatives could pay the town’s respects during the period of Remembrance to a part of Europe particularly affected by the wars of the twentieth century.
“I’m passionate about recreating the connection between our two towns” said Cllr Cassidy. “We’re very grateful to the people of Quimperlé for the warm welcome they gave us on our visit, and we very much look forward to developing greater opportunities for mutual cooperation and cultural exchange.”
Michael Quernez, Mayor of Quimperlé said: “With Brexit and the COVID crisis our links became blurred, but now we are reunited once more”
“Although the visit was brief it was important because it laid the foundation for a renewal of the link that unites our two towns. This is an important step for us in building partnerships together in the weeks and months to come, from cultural, sporting and community perspectives.”
Mosaic artist Kirsty Freeman added: “It’s a great honour to have my work presented as a gift from my hometown to our friends in France.”
Mother of two, Kirsty has been supported by Liskeard Town Council’s Market Makers programme for aspiring artists and creative enterprises, and was this month accepted as a member of the South West Mosaic Artists group.
Kirsty’s work has also gone on exhibition at the Colour and Space Gallery in Perranporth and at the new DAK Art Gallery, which has recently opened on Pike Street in the centre of Liskeard.
She will also be showing her mosaics at the Christmas Craft Fayre which will take place at Liskeard’s Public Hall on the afternoon of Saturday, December 3.
Alec Charles, who mentors Kirsty as part of the Market Makers project, said: “We’re all so proud of Kirsty’s successes, and especially that the Mayor chose her work to represent to our twin town something the talent, energy and brilliance of Liskeard.”
