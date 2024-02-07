THE mayor of Liskeard has expressed his gratitude to those who have donated as he prepares to travel to Ukraine this weekend.
This Saturday (February 10), Cllr Simon Cassidy will be embarking alongside Liskeard Radio presenter Mike Allsopp on a trip to deliver aid to people of war.
The pair will be meeting Darren Tait from ‘Cornwall and Devon Sending Love to Ukraine’ to help fill seven vans which will travel as part of a convoy from South East Cornwall across Europe.
The vans will be filled with donated humanitarian supplies of warm clothing, blankets, personal items and much more.
Cllr Cassidy said: “We are extremely grateful to all those who have donated aid and contributed towards the cost of delivering aid.”
The journey is due to take five days and cover 3,500 miles.
To support the journey and help cover travel costs visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mike-allsopp