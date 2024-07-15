St Swithin’s Day showers greeted the mayor of Saltash at the official opening of the community banking hub.
The Cash Access UK hub unites bank services under one roof in the town which is set to lose its last bank on Wednesday as Lloyd’s closes its doors for good.
Declaring the hub open, Mayor of Saltash, Cllr Julia Peggs said: “We’re absolutely delighted that the banking hub is officially opening here today. This is really important to our residents but also to local businesses who need cash access and face-to-face banking, so it’s really important that everybody uses the facility.”
Based at the bottom of Fore Street, the banking hub represents the third in Cornwall and 56th around the country with 146 further hubs announced.
Counter services in each hub are operated by the Post Office offering customers of any bank the ability to conduct routine banking transactions. Each hub also has a private office area where customers can book time with their bank for one-to-one services.
Melissa Whittaker, Community Engagement Manager from Cash Access UK for Saltash said: “Local residents for Saltash were very concerned that the last bank in town was facing closure, about access to cash, and being able to see their bank manager.
“What’s great is that the banking hub has shared banking services so customers will be able to access their cash Monday to Friday 9-5 as well as see different banks Monday to Friday, with the community being able to see their banker face-to-face for the more complex and in-depth enquiries.
“We’ve had a fantastic reaction so far to the banking hub - it’s getting busier and busier.”
The hubs are a joint partnership between the Post Office and Cash Access UK, a not-for-profit organisation established in 2023, owned and funded by nine major banks to provide access to cash for communities who’d lost their last bank branch.
Debbie Mickleborough, Post Office regional manager said: “The banking hub is bringing in new businesses. They come and do all their banking, they can park quite easily, and all the neighbouring businesses are really benefitting from new customers that are coming in to Saltash.
“We’ve only been open a few weeks and already the hub is seeing an increase in footfall.”
A Barclays spokesperson said: “We’ve worked with Cash Access UK and the local community in Saltash to officially open a shared banking hub this week. This is a great example of the industry working together to find a flexible way to support communities with their banking needs, and our colleagues are really looking forward to welcoming our customers through the door.”
Banks represented at the hub for one-to-one services include Barclays, Lloyds (as of July 23), Halifax, Natwest and Santander.