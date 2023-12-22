A pizzeria in Looe hosted its grand opening on December 16, which was attended by the town mayor.
Pizza Barbican in East Looe is a takeaway shop located inside of the Premier which serves tasty, fresh and hand-stretched pizzas as well as sides and drinks.
At the event words of thanks were given to mayor Cllr Tony Smith for attending, to owner Duran Durrani for opening the shop to the community and to the visitors who had travelled to attend the celebrations.
Cllr Smith then cut the ribbon, supported by a round of applause, marking the official grand opening.
Cllr Smith said: “Looe Town Council is always pleased to support new business initiatives in the town and it was a pleasure to be invited by Mr Durrani and his team to open his new ‘Pizza Barbican’ business. I wish them every success into the future.”
To end the celebrations visitors and staff members were able to enjoy drinks and freshly cooked pizza to share. (Advertiser’s announcement)