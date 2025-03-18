GIANT-size good news has come in Callington with funding for MayFest workshops.
MayFest – set for Saturday, May 10 – is the town’s biggest event, and each year features a parade of giant puppets along with music, dancing, displays and entertainment of all kinds.
This year, organisers were concerned that giant-making workshops might not happen, meaning there would be no new giants for 2025.
But with sponsorship now in place from The Arts Council, FEAST, and Samworth Brothers, the workshops will go ahead in full swing over the next few weeks.
As well as giant-making, locals are encouraged to come along to singing and musical workshops and be part of the “Magnificent Mayfesters”. Primary school children will also learn circus skills and contemporary dance in the run up to the event.
MayFest is looking to be the best yet, said Peter Watson of the Callington Arts Venue (CAVe) which stage the festival.
With an artisan market in the town centre, there’ll be performances on three stages throughout the day, a horse display, Cornish wrestling, morris and belly dancing, family theatre, virtual reality, arts workshops and family theatre. Headlining the event are Company B and the Cornish Groove Collective.
“MayFest is now Callington’s biggest participatory community event, but it’s not just about the day,” says Peter. “There are workshops suitable for all ages – so why not try out a new skill or dust off an old one and bring it back to life? The workshops are run on a “pay what you can” basis, so they are open to everyone.”
Workshops will run as follows:
Singing for All with Sarah Owen – Saturdays from March 21 to May 3 (except April 5) 10.30am to 12.30pm in the Methodist Church
MayFest Music with Rosie Fierek – Saturdays from April 12 to May 3 10.30am to 12.30pm in the Town Hall (Guildroom on April 26)