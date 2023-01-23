“Just like our school’s namesake, Isambard Kingdom Brunel, maths is one of our favourite subjects and we’ve been celebrating this in all sorts of different ways,” explained Suzanne Cooper, headteacher of Brunel Primary. “We celebrated Maths Week in November by taking part in online webinars, puzzle workshops and even a Maths World Cup. As part of this we held a Crazy KIRFs (Key Instant Recall Facts) photo competition; whereby students showed some weird and wacky ways in which they were able to practise their mental maths skills.”
In order to stretch and challenge their able mathematicians, students are provided with the opportunity to attend AIM Higher Maths Days.
Suzanne explained, “Not surprisingly, we have many children across KS2 on the Platinum level of 99 Club. Shockingly, this level involves answering 100 questions (including algebra) in three and a half minutes!
“Our expertise was reflected by 10 students who entered the Primary Maths Challenge and we are delighted to announce that one of our year 5 pupils has progressed through to the Bonus Round, which will see him go ‘head to head’ in a National Competition. Our whole school community is proud of his achievement and will be excited to hear about how he gets on.
“We’re now looking forward to the NSPCC Number Day on February 3, which raises awareness of the work of Childline as well as providing a fun way of learning even more maths!”