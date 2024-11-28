A new lantern is made each year at the school for the annual Christmas lantern parade. Firm favourites include the Grandad (now retired), and Colin the Bull who was invited along to the City of Lights Parade in Truro in 2019. Colin is back this year carried by the Air Cadets, and last year’s giant Red Robin will be making a welcome return carried by the Military Kids Club, a support network for children with a family member serving in the armed forces.