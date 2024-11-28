A Mary Poppins umbrella shaped lantern is to take centre stage at this year’s Saltash lantern parade.
The giant structure created by a team from Saltash Community School was made in two workshops at the school led by local artist Jill Hudson to a winning design by student Faye Nicholls. The umbrella will also feature in the school’s upcoming production of Mary Poppins Jr.
The cast from the show and the TEAM Performing Arts students joined in with the second workshop putting the finishing touches to make Mary’s umbrella practically perfect in every way.
A new lantern is made each year at the school for the annual Christmas lantern parade. Firm favourites include the Grandad (now retired), and Colin the Bull who was invited along to the City of Lights Parade in Truro in 2019. Colin is back this year carried by the Air Cadets, and last year’s giant Red Robin will be making a welcome return carried by the Military Kids Club, a support network for children with a family member serving in the armed forces.
Lead organiser of the festival Hilary Frank, said: “The lantern parade is a magical part of the Christmas festival which brings hundreds of people to Fore Street.
“We’ve had some great structures over the years including Grandad who unfortunately has had to be retired due to arthritis (woodworm!). We hope the crowds will enjoy our Mary Poppins umbrella just as much as all the creations that have gone before.
“Thank you to the students of Saltash Community School for showing so much creativity and pulling together such a lovely design.”
Creative Kernow’s FEAST programme (government funded through the Shared Prosperity Fund) supported the lantern workshops, with additional sponsorship from Saltash Scrapstore.
The Christmas Festival in Saltash Fore Street is organised by a committee from the Saltash Chamber of Commerce. It begins on Saturday, December 7, at 1pm with Santas on Bikes and a street market. Over 200 Santas will be making a festive dash for it down through the town and across the Tamar Bridge in the Santa Fun Run at 2.30pm supported by Tamar Trotters Running Club.