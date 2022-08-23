Market Makers exhibition is approaching

By Cornish Times  
Tuesday 30th August 2022 6:00 am
[email protected]
Share
Market Makers exhibition is approaching ( )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

THE autumn exhibition of the Liskeard Market Makers core client group of artists, craftspeople and creative enterprises will take place at Liskeard Public Hall, West Street, Liskeard (PL14 6BW) on Wednesday, September 7.

Running from midday to 5pm, entry is free and all are welcome.

Included are paintings, prints, ceramics, jewellery, glassware, mosaics and more.

For further information contact [email protected]

More About:

Liskeard
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0