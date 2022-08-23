Market Makers exhibition is approaching
Tuesday 30th August 2022 6:00 am
THE autumn exhibition of the Liskeard Market Makers core client group of artists, craftspeople and creative enterprises will take place at Liskeard Public Hall, West Street, Liskeard (PL14 6BW) on Wednesday, September 7.
Running from midday to 5pm, entry is free and all are welcome.
Included are paintings, prints, ceramics, jewellery, glassware, mosaics and more.
For further information contact [email protected]
