Market makers autumn exhibition a success
Kirsty Freeman of MonChic Mosaics
Subscribe newsletter
Exhibitors included painters Ann Kinahan, Melanie Von Beer and Lee Rendle, glass artists Abi Alister and Dee Knight, jewellery-makers Karen Burden and Meg Bateson, photographer John Peters, ceramic artist Laura Welsh, printmaker Dawn Curtis, and mosaic artist Kirsty Freeman.
With advice and support from the Market Makers team, Kirsty has recently established her own business MonChic Mosaics, making and selling both affordable decorative pieces such as coasters, and higher-end original mosaic artwork.
Kirsty joined Market Makers earlier this year, taking the programme’s practical skills classes, followed by a course in how to set up a business. She is now a member of the project’s business mentoring scheme. She is also happy to offer advice to new creative entrepreneurs who are now starting their own local enterprises.
Kirsty said: “I’m so happy to be able to showcase the range of my work at this exhibition. It’s a real boost to my new business.”
Alec Charles, the projects manager, said: “Kirsty has achieved so much so very quickly,
“She’s a highly talented artist and also a strong businessperson with a robust and realistic business plan.”
Kirsty’s work is now stocked by Unique Crafts Cornwall, a new shop based on Liskeard’s Fore Street, and also a member of the Market Makers enterprise scheme.
Unique Crafts Cornwall is managed by local crafts entrepreneur Jo Wallis, who also makes her own brand of luxury artisan products, The Scented Temple.
Jo Wallis, who also exhibited at the show added: “It’s so exciting to have started a crafts business in Liskeard. This town is full of so much creative talent”
Alongside Unique Crafts Cornwall, the exhibition hosted displays from local craft enterprises The Sweet Spot, based on Fore Street, and DAK Art and Pot Stars Studio, both based in the Old Brewery covered market.
The Market Makers project is managed by Liskeard Town Council and supported by European Structural & Investment Fends and Community Led Local Development at Cornwall Council.
The Market Makers project runs free classes in arts and business, and supports local creative enterprises. For more information, please visit www.marketmakers.org.uk
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |