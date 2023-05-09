A man was left requiring medical treatment after receiving an injury, believed to have been caused by glass.
Emergency services were called to a property in Bodmin at around 7.15 pm on Sunday, May 7 following reports of a disturbance inside a property on Hillside Park in the town.
After arrival, officers from Devon and Cornwall Police located a man who had sustained an injury to his neck.
The man, in his 40s, was later taken to hospital to receive treatment for the injury, with police saying enquiries are ongoing.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called at around 7:15 pm on Sunday 7 May following reports of a disturbance within a property on Hillside Park in Bodmin.
"Units attended and located a man who had sustained a neck injury, believed to have been caused by a glass."