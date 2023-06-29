Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an appeal for information after a two-vehicle crash on the A39 at St Issey.
A local man, in his 20's sustained serious life changing injuries in the incident, which involved a crash between a Fiat Doblo van and a blue Volkswagen Transporter van.
Police have asked anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward; particularly those with dashcam footage.
Information can be submitted to the police either using their website or by calling 101, quoting log number 0855 of 28 June 2023.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called at around 5.50pm on Wednesday 28 June to the A39 at St Issey following a report of two vehicle collision.
"It was reported that a White Fiat Doblo van had collided with a Blue Volkswagen Transporter van. As a result of the collision the driver of the Fiat van, a local man in his 20s, sustained serious life changing injuries. The other vehicles occupant were unharmed.
"Officers from the Roads Policing Team attended the collision to investigate and establish how the collision occurred. The road was closed whilst this investigation took place.
"Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident and may have dash-cam footage which may assist our ongoing enquiries.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact police via our website or calling 101 quoting log number 0855 of 28 June 2023."