A GROUP of men reportedly attempted to break into a property armed with machetes and baseball bats.
The incident, which is believed to have taken place late at night on Monday, April 8, led to one man within the property receiving ‘a minor injury to the hand’.
It is believed that the suspects ran off, with officers from Devon and Cornwall Police attending and conducting a search.
A police spokesperson confirmed: "Police were notified at around 11.55pm on Monday, April 8, following reports of a number of males trying to break into a property in Kay Gardens, Wadebridge. It was reported that some of the group may have been armed with machetes and baseball bats.
"A man within the property received what is believed to be a minor injury to the hand before the suspects ran off. Police attended and conducted a search of the area.”
Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the website quoting crime reference 50240083364.