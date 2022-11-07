Man fell from Tamar Bridge

Police were notified at around 10.45am on Saturday, November 5, to reports of concern of welfare of a man on Tamar bridge, Plymouth.

Emergency services attended the scene and road closures were put in place.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Further reports state that the man had fallen from the bridge and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious and the man’s next of kin have been informed. The incident is not believed to be suspicious and a file for the Coroner will be prepared.”