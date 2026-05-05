A MAN has reportedly died after falling from a building in St Austell earlier this morning (Tuesday, May 5).
Police were called to Tregonissey Road at around 9.20am after receiving reports that a man had fallen from a building.
The man was pronounced deceased at the scene shortly after the emergency services arrived.
A cordon was put in place but has since been removed.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 9.20am this morning (Tuesday May 5), following reports that a man had fallen from a building on Tregonissey Road in St Austell.
“Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to locate his next of kin.
“A cordon was put in place which has since been removed. The incident is not believed to be suspicious, and enquiries are being carried out on behalf of the coroner.”
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