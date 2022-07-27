Man died after late night bridge incident

By James Davies   |   Reporter
Wednesday 27th July 2022 3:18 pm
The Tamar Bridge in Plymouth at sunset
The Tamar Bridge (Tindle )

It has been confirmed that a man has died following an incident on the Tamar Bridge.

A man in his forties is reported to have died following an incident on the bridge last night.

The police were called to the scene following reports of concern for a person’s welfare.

Officers today confirmed that, after a search, a body was found in the water at the scene.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Following reports of concern for the welfare of a man near the Tamar Bridge last night, MOD located a male in the water following a short search.

“A man in his 40s was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

