Man died after late night bridge incident
By James Davies | Reporter |
@ThatJamesDavies [email protected]
Wednesday 27th July 2022 3:18 pm
The Tamar Bridge (Tindle )
It has been confirmed that a man has died following an incident on the Tamar Bridge.
A man in his forties is reported to have died following an incident on the bridge last night.
The police were called to the scene following reports of concern for a person’s welfare.
Officers today confirmed that, after a search, a body was found in the water at the scene.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Following reports of concern for the welfare of a man near the Tamar Bridge last night, MOD located a male in the water following a short search.
“A man in his 40s was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
