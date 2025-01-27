PAUL Butler is set to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court today, facing a charge of murder in connection with the death of Claire Chick.
Butler, of Stangray Avenue, Plymouth, is accused of killing the 48-year-old following an incident in West Hoe last week.
Police officers were called on Wednesday night to reports a woman had been seriously injured on West Hoe Road. She was taken to hospital where her death was confirmed. The woman was later formally identified as university lecturer Claire Chick.
The 53-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder in Liskeard last Thursday after Devon and Cornwall Police issued an appeal to find him.