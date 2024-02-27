DEVON and Cornwall Police have charged a man in connection to an incident which took place on Dean Street in Liskeard on Monday (February 26).
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police explained: “46-year-old Leon Troon of no fixed abode in Camborne has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place and robbery.”
Troon was due to appear at Truro Crown Court yesterday (February 27).
Following the incident, the mayor of Liskeard provided his views.
Cllr Cassidy said: “I have spoken to everyone involved this morning [Febuary 27] to thank them for their actions.
“I would like to thank the policing team in Liskeard for their swift response to the incident.”