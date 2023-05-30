A 26-year-old man has been arrested by Devon and Cornwall Police on suspicion of rape.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to a report of a rape in the early hours of Monday, May 29.
A cordon was in place at a location on Alexandra Road in the town for a number of hours while Devon and Cornwall Police investigated the reports.
Police have confirmed that a woman in her 30s is being supported by specialist officers.
They have also launched an appeal, asking anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting log 309 of 29/5/23.
"A 26-year-old man from St Austell has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody.
