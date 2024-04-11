A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) after an early-morning incident in Bodmin.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of a fight on Dennison Road at around 3.30 am on Thursday, April 11.
The road, which is one of Bodmin’s major through-roads was closed while police investigated the incident, and is set to remain closed for some time.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested by police on suspicion of GBH and was taken into custody by officers.
A man was also taken to hospital with injuries after the incident, with his condition described as not believed to be life-threatening.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were notified at around 3.30am this morning, Thursday 11 April, to reports of a fight on Dennison Road in Bodmin.
Emergency services attended the scene and a man was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
“A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and is in police custody.
“A scene guard and road closure are currently in place by the mini roundabout on Dennison Road to the Texaco garage while officers carry out an investigation. The road will be closed for some time.”
