A MAIN road in Bodmin has been closed while police investigate an incident.
Police were called to reports of a fight on Dennison Road in the town during the early hours of Thursday, April 11.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were notified at around 3.30am this morning, Thursday, April 11, to reports of a fight on Dennison Road in Bodmin.
“Emergency services attended the scene and a man was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
“Enquiries are ongoing to locate the suspect.
“A scene guard and road closure are currently in place by the mini roundabout on Dennison Road to the Texaco garage while officers carry out an investigation.”
